Mourinho wonders why Vinicius is at the center of the media whirlwind

Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho defended Vinicius Junior's absence for the upcoming La Liga match against Sevilla with the punishment he received for a red card.

The Portuguese specialist also commented on the increased media attention to the Brazilian footballer and the tactics of Gian Piero Gasperini of Roma.

Vinicius Junior misses today's match at the "Santiago Bernabeu" stadium. The injured Marco Asensio, Ferland Mendy and Rodrygo are in the infirmary, which further narrows Mourinho's options.

Mourinho expressed his surprise at the detailed coverage of what is happening with Vinicius in the media: “It's funny, do the people who follow him care what time he arrives in Valdebebas? And when does he leave?“

To compensate for the absences and keep the team fresh, Mourinho announced five changes to the starting lineup. He expressed full confidence in the attacking depth, with the group including forwards Kylian Mbappe, Endrik, Braim Diaz, Carlos Espi and Jan Diomande.