Barcelona coach: Yamal is currently the best player in the world

Barcelona head coach Hans-Dieter Flick called the Catalans' winger Lamine Yamal the best player in the world and commented on his clash with midfielder Facundo Bernal.

The Spanish giants recorded success in the 7th round of La Liga over Betis (5:2).

„It was a very tense match. A real spectacle for the fans and the entire football world. Lamine's first goal was something incredible. He is currently the best player in the world. I am very happy with his performance. There is a lot of pressure on him, and he is only 19 years old. He gives himself completely to the cause, and that's wonderful.", said Flick.

Regarding the disallowed goal and Bernal's sending off, the coach said: “We should have replaced Lamine, that was obvious. I told him I was proud of him and that he played a fantastic game. I didn't see the episode with Betis' second goal, so I can't say anything.“