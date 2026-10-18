Lamine Yamal is the leader in the top 5 European leagues

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal is now the leader in goals and assists in the top 5 European leagues

Barcelona's talented young footballer has established himself as a leading figure among players from the five strongest European leagues, topping the charts in goals and assists.

In Saturday's La Liga match against Betis, the 19-year-old Spanish international scored a goal and made an assist in the Spanish giants' 5-2 victory.

With this achievement, Yamal became the first player from the top 5 European leagues to reach 10 assists in all tournaments this season. In addition, he is the sole leader among the players in these elite championships in the goal+assist system.