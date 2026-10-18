Barcelona midfielder Rodri has called on his teammates to improve their defensive performance, even as the team continued their perfect start to the season with a convincing victory over Betis.

The midfielder opened his scoring account for the Catalan giants during the match at La Cartuja, which showcased both the team's attacking brilliance and some defensive vulnerabilities.

Despite a dominant offensive game, with five different scorers - Lamine Yamal, Rodri, Gabriel Jesus, Eric Garcia and Dani Olmo, the Catalans were temporarily hampered by goals from Valentin Gomez and Abde Ezalzuly. Those goals exposed some remaining vulnerabilities in the defensive transition before Barcelona prevailed in the second half.

“The team is showing its attacking potential, but we are conceding a lot of goals. That is where the improvement can come from“, he said, as quoted by SPORT.

“I am very happy and satisfied with the victory. It is one of the most difficult pitches in the league. They are in a good moment and played a great game. I am happy with my goal, which gave us peace of mind at a time when we were at our worst“, explained the midfielder.