Barcelona recorded its ninth consecutive victory in La Liga. The Catalans won 5:2 away against Betis and continue to have a full point.

Hansi Flick's team repeated Real Madrid's achievement from the 1968-1969 season for the best start to a season in Spain.

The Catalans opened the scoring in the tenth minute through Lamine Yamal, who scored with a beautiful shot from distance into the top corner.

The hosts managed to equalize 17 minutes later through Argentine Valentin Gomez, but Rodri was accurate with a header after a corner kick from Fermin Lopez in the 41st minute.

Just two minutes later, Giovani Lo Celso equalized with a shot from the move, but the goal was disallowed due to a handball by Cucho Hernandez.

The second half started with much stronger play from Barca and in the 51st minute, Gabriel Jesus' goal was disallowed for offside. Just a minute later, the guests scored another goal through Jesus, who was accurate from close range.

Abde Ezalzuly advanced after a pass from Lo Celso and pulled one back in the 53rd minute, but seconds later the hosts were reduced in number due to Facundo Bernal's red card for a kick without the ball against Yamal.

The superiority in favor of Barca continued and in the 62nd minute, Eric Garcia also scored. The final 5:2 was formed in the 81st minute by Dani Olmo.

Betis is in third place with 19 points in the provisional standings.

In the late match, Valencia drew 0:0 against Athletic Bilbao. "The Bats" remained second to last with six points, and the Basques are ninth with nine.