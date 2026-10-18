The girlfriend of Bulgarian tennis star Grigor Dimitrov - Hollywood star Eisa Gonzalez, recently lifted the curtain on the athlete's personal life, revealing one of his unexpected and surprisingly precise habits.

The actress is not the first time to publicly talk about his pedantry, but now this statement has aroused interest among fans in popular tennis groups on social networks.

It turns out that outside the tennis courts, Dimitrov is a master of arrangement, which, according to her, can compete with the most famous experts in the field.

In a frank statement that quickly went around social media, Gonzalez shared a curious detail about Grigor, who reveals a side of him that is little known to the public. She described his habit of approaching his wardrobe with almost maniacal precision, taking care of each item in a special way.

„He has a secret habit... He steam-irons every piece of his clothing, including socks and underwear. Then he folds absolutely everything „like Marie Kondo“, Eiza Gonzalez shared on a popular podcast in Mexico, the actress's homeland.

Grigor Dimitrov @GrigorDimitrov @eizamusica https://t.co/6Lb1Twc3ES — griglobal 🇧🇬🎾🇺🇸 (@griglobal1) October 17, 2026

The comparison with Marie Kondo is not accidental and carries with it a certain meaning for those who are familiar with her methods.

She is a world-famous Japanese organizing and tidying consultant, author of bestsellers such as “The Magic of Tidying Up“ and star of Netflix series. Her philosophy focuses on streamlining the home by throwing away items that "don't bring joy" and folding and storing the rest in a very specific and compact way.

She is known for her perfectionism in organizing all kinds of objects, from clothes to books, with the goal of creating harmony and order in the home.

Whether this secret habit contributes to his calmness and concentration before important matches, we can only guess...