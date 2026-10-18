Botev Plovdiv defeated Chernomorets and advances to the Bulgarian Cup

Botev (Plovdiv) defeated Chernomorets Burgas 4:0 in the match of the 1/16-finals of the Bulgarian Cup. In the 24th minute, Assen Chandarov was brought in front of the home team's goalkeeper and the national team player made no mistake. At the beginning of the second half, Alberto Salido scored a memorable goal with his heel. In the 69th minute, Lucas Araujo increased the lead to 3:0 with a cut-back shot. Carlos Meoti made it 4:0 after ten minutes.

The match started 15 minutes late due to a problem with the power supply at the stadium in the Burgas district of "Lazur". The beginning was for the home team, who made two dangerous runs at Daniel Naumov's goal, with the Bulgarian national goalkeeper once having to intervene after a shot by Krasian Kolev. In the fifth minute, the "canaries" responded with a cross to the far post by Alberto Salido, a rebound by Assen Chandarov and a dangerous shot by Veliyan Vidolov. However, Georgi Argilaski reacted excellently on the "sharks" goal line, saving the midfielder's volley.

In the 24th minute, the "canaries" took the lead in the score. Mauro Rodriguez brought Assen Chandarov into goal position, who burst into the Chernomorets penalty area and shot past the goalkeeper with a strong shot - 1:0 for Stanislav Genchev's men.

About ten minutes later, Samuel Kalu looked for the net with a diagonal shot, but Georgi Argilaski dived and effectively knocked it out for a corner. In the 38th minute, Daniel Naumov blocked a shot by Nikolay Zhelyazkov. Botev's answer came with a shot by Alberto Salido, which stopped at the top of the crossbar. In the last seconds of the first half, Mauro Rodriguez went out alone against the Chernomorets goalkeeper, but the Guinea-Bissau international demonstrated very inaccurate aim.

Immediately after the break, Rostislav Kostenski could have equalized. He met Krasian Kolev's technical cross with his head, but the ball went inches from the goal. In the 51st minute, however, the score became 2:0 for the guests after a memorable performance. Alberto Salido met a cross from the left with his heel, with his back to the goal - a fantastic goal and 2:0.

In the 69th minute, the intrigue in the match finally fell - Lucas Araujo found the net with a tight shot from mid-range. Thus, the "canaries" led 3:0.

Ten minutes later, reserve Carlos Meoti made it 4:0. Botev's Brazilian striker received a pass in Chernomorets' penalty area and without delay sent the ball into the goal. In the 84th minute, Daniel Naumov showed class, knocking out a dangerous shot into the upper right corner. Seconds later, the goalkeeper of the "canaries" was again the last barrier after a shuffle in front of the goal line.

Chernomorets (Burgas) 0:4 Botev (Plovdiv)

0:1 Assen Chandarov (24)

0:2 Alberto Salido (51)

0:3 Lucas Araujo (69)

0:4 Carlos Meoti (79)

Starting lineups:

Chernomorets (Burgas): 15. Georgi Argilaski, 6. Alex Dimitrov, 5. Yaya Drame, 13. Santos, 30. Nikolay Zhelyazkov, 8. Emil Yanchev, 4. Ivaylo Klimentov, 10. Krasian Kolev, 9. Zhivko Petkov, 96. Rostislav Kostenski, 11. Kristian Dobrev.

Botev (Plovdiv): 29. Daniel Naumov, 4. Nikola Soldo, 7. Alberto Salido, 10. Assen Chandarov, 15. Bogdan Kostov, 16. Veliyan Vidolov, 19. Mauro Rodriguez, 77. Lucas Araujo, 82. Vladimir Mendes, 87. Simeon Petrov, 90. Samuel Kalu.