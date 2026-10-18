Hollywood star Eiza Gonzalez, girlfriend of Grigor Dimitrov, once again attracted all eyes at the glamorous gala at the Academy Museum. At the sixth annual event held in Los Angeles, the actress dazzled in a stunning look, once again cementing her reputation as a fashion icon.

The evening, also known as the “West Coast Met Gala“, serves as the main fundraiser for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Museum, traditionally brings together celebrities in some of their most glamorous outfits.

This year's honorees included Charlize Theron and director John Carpenter.

Eiza Gonzalez captivated the audience in a Ralph Lauren dress in "fluid", smooth white satin.