Napoli coach Massimiliano Allegri called on fans to be patient and remain calm after the loss to Venezia (0:1) in a match from the 7th round of Serie A.

„We created many chances, but we continue to pay the price for costly mistakes. Given how many goal chances we created, the fact that we failed to score is worrying. We need to soberly assess what is happening. There is still time to correct the situation."

"Venice defended very well, and we were unable to stretch their defense and create free space between the lines. After the break, the game changed, there were more free zones, but we were unable to use them," the coach added.

"I consider Lorenzo Luca a good player, but it is difficult to play in such conditions. We have the squad we have, good players with different playing characteristics. I cannot play the same players all the time. Luca contributed, as did everyone else. In the second half, Venice started to act with less intensity and we took control of the game."

"Now there is no point in giving in to anxiety. We have to continue doing what we are doing, but do it better. At the moment, circumstances are against us, and the opponent scored at his first opportunity. It is we who must change this trend," he also commented.

"I have not spoken to the president about transfers. "I understand that everyone's mood is depressed, but we have to keep working to change the situation. There are periods when things don't go our way. We have to stay calm and keep going. The team is under psychological pressure, but the players have to be determined," Allegri said in an interview with DAZN Italia.