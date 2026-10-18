Inflatable bananas at Man City matches bring millions to former team player

Former Manchester City striker Imre Varadi, known by the nickname "Imre Banana", is experiencing an unexpected business boom, thanks to the revived tradition of fans carrying inflatable bananas to matches.

This specific "banana craze", which has gained momentum again after the announcement of 115 charges against the Premier League club, not only unites supporters, but also provides significant revenue for Imre Varadi's company.

The banana tradition dates back to 1987, when the fan of club Frank Newton started it during a match against Plymouth Argyle. It quickly became associated with the name of then striker Imre Várady, who thus acquired his nickname.

Inflatable bananas were a way of expressing support during a difficult period for Man City in the second tier of football, marked by a high rate of hooliganism. In December 1987, 10,000 Man City fans arrived for a match against Stoke City armed with inflatable objects.

Nowadays, amid the serious allegations against the club, bananas have become a symbol of defiance and unity for fans.

Following the decision of the independent commission, thousands of inflatable bananas were seen in the away stand at "Anfield" during the 3-0 victory over Liverpool, and subsequently at "Etihad" for the matches against Paris Saint-Germain and Ipswich Town.

Imre Varadi, who has also played for Newcastle, Everton and Sheffield Wednesday, has been a huge beneficiary of the phenomenon. He has set up his own company selling branded inflatable bananas for £10 each, as well as badges and T-shirts.

Imre Varadi even revealed to The Sun that his business is "getting thousands of orders from all over the world" and that "demand has skyrocketed".

Imre Varadi, 67, was specially invited to the "Etihad" for the match against Ipswich and was given a VIP seat.