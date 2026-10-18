Stanka Zlateva has sent a letter to the heads of the World Wrestling Federation

The former chairman of the Bulgarian Wrestling Federation (BF Borba) Stanka Zlateva has sent a letter to the president and secretary general of the World Wrestling Federation (UWW) requesting the registration of five Bulgarian competitors for the upcoming world championship in classical and freestyle wrestling for men and women in Astana, Kazakhstan. She did this on October 16, the day before the General Assembly of the Bulgarian Wrestling Federation.

The letter states that the request is dictated by the state of the Bulgarian Wrestling Federation before the upcoming General Assembly, as well as by the approaching deadlines for registering participants in the world championship, the official website of the Bulgarian Wrestling Federation reports.

Stanka Zlateva requested the registration of the following competitors: Semen Novikov, Kiril Milov, Edmond Nazaryan, Stefan Grigorov, Abu-Muslim Amaev.

On Saturday, Todor Angelov was elected chairman of the Bulgarian Wrestling Federation during the organization's General Assembly (GA), and supporters of the acting chairman Stanka Zlateva left the hall before the vote.