Man United and Leeds did not win

Manchester United and Leeds ended in a 1-1 draw in a match from the seventh round of the Premier League. Brian Mbemo (35’) opened the score in the first half, but at the beginning of the second half Dominic Calvert-Lewin (51’) equalized. Bulgarian international Iliya Gruev was again on the bench for the hosts, but did not appear in the game. The two teams played a relatively equal match, in which the hosts still had the advantage in possession of the ball and left impressions of a little more fighting spirit. This was the fifth consecutive match without a win for Michael Carrick's graduates, the pressure on whom will increase even more in the coming days. For Daniel Farke's men, this was the third draw in four games.

The match started intensely and with a lot of aggression from both sides, which led to several fouls in the first minutes. Around the tenth minute, the guests committed two consecutive fouls around the penalty area. Bruno Fernandes took care of them, but none of them brought any danger to his team. The referee allowed a lot of free play and often did not call fouls in more serious physical contact. Shortly after the quarter of an hour of play, the first yellow cards for both teams arrived - the captain of the “Red Devils” Bruno Fernandes and Gabriel Gudmundsson from Yorkshire were decorated in yellow.

Both teams tried attacks at speed, but the plays in the final third were distinguished by many mistakes, which deprived the attacks of a finish. The first serious chance to score came shortly after the middle of the first half, when a foul resulted in a cross, which was intercepted by Nico Elvedi, but Sene Lamens made an excellent save. Immediately after that, a very good situation also followed for Manchester United.

Again, after a cross, the ball reached Brian Mbemo, who was completely alone, but the Cameroonian's shot was inaccurate. Again, the blade ended up in a good position in the 34th minute, but the shot made no worries for James Trafford. In the 35th minute, there was a good play on the right flag for the “Red Devils”, Youri Tielemans managed to wedge in and send a parallel cross, which was intercepted by Mbemo, who outpaced James Justin and scored for 0:1.

Leeds responded with several shots until the end of the first half, which did not make things difficult for Sene Lamens. At half-time, Carrick replaced Lisandro Martinez, who gave way to Nusair Mazraoui. The second half began with early pressure from Leeds, which led to several crosses in the first minutes, which were reflected by defenders in red. The active play of the Yorkshiremen after the break led to a quick equalizer. In the 52nd minute, Muharemovic brought down a low cross from a corner to Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who fought off Mbemo excellently and scored for 1:1.

This was followed by even greater pressure from the home team players, who felt the uncertainty that gripped the home team. They were looking for a second goal that would shape the complete turn of the match. The defenders in red failed to clear the ball qualitatively on several occasions, which led to additional pressure on Lammens. It was not until the 65th minute that Manchester United players got something more interesting up front when Lenny Yoro found Bruno Fernandes in the penalty area, but the Portuguese's shot was off target. Several more good attacks from the visitors followed, but they did not lead to a serious threat for James Trafford.

In the final minutes, both teams showed a desire to get the ball, but in practice they did not get any serious chances in front of either goal and in the end the points were shared.