Leeds manager: Disappointed to only get a point against Man Utd

Leeds manager Daniel Farke did not hide his slight disappointment after the 1-1 draw with Manchester United, saying his team deserved to take all three points. According to the German specialist, the Yorkshire team were the better team on the pitch, but a lack of efficiency in the closing stages prevented them from achieving complete success.

„We are slightly disappointed to only get a point. Overall I think it was unnecessary to be behind at half-time, although it was Manchester United against us. In the second half we equalised and we had to maintain that dominance. Too many of our shots went over the crossbar, but overall it was a solid performance. We should have won the game, but we're moving on," Farke said after the final whistle.

The Leeds manager also commented on the fact that many pundits had labelled his team as favourites against the 20-time English champions before the match.

„We took it as a compliment to be labelled favourites against Manchester United. It shows that we've done a lot of things right in the last month and we've deserved it. We wanted to prove that those comments were justified. We were the more dominant team but we didn't manage to capitalise on that because we lacked enough quality in and around the box.“

„It says a lot about the respect we've earned. Overall, that's where we're at now, and that's a good place to be. It's still extremely difficult to pick up points in this league. "You have to be clinical and very, very effective, but we have to keep working," the German manager concluded.