Lazio beat Juventus 3-0 in Turin

Lazio defeated Juventus 3-0 away in a match from the seventh round of Serie A. The match was played at the “Allianz Stadium“ in Turin, and the success left Gennaro Gattuso's team at the top of the standings along with Inter with 19 points.

The guests took the lead in the 37th minute. Mattia Zaccani crossed from the right, and Oliver Provsgaard beat Bremer and headed the ball into the Juventus goal. Before the break, Nuno Tavares could have doubled the lead, but his shot after a rebound from a home defender hit the top of the post.

Isaksen and Dele-Bashiru put an end to the match

Juventus started the second half more actively and in the 55th minute Nick Voltemade missed an equalizer after his shot went close to the post. However, Lazio remained organized and in the 66th minute struck a second shot. Isaksen received a pass from Tavares, entered the center and scored with a diagonal shot.

The final result was formed in the 89th minute. Fisayo Dele-Bashiru broke through from the center, reached the penalty area and beat the Juventus goalkeeper with a diagonal shot. Thus, Lazio recorded its sixth victory in the first seven rounds, while Juventus suffered its heaviest defeat since the start of the season.

Gattuso: Now we are thinking about Parma

The victory is the first for Gattuso in Turin as a coach. After the match, the Lazio coach said: “A nice family has been created. The credit goes to these boys, and now we are thinking about Parma.“

Lazio will host Parma on October 24 in a match from the eighth round of Serie A. Juventus will visit Frosinone on October 26.

Sources: ansa.it, sport.sky.it, gazzetta.it