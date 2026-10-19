Flick reveals what he told Lamine Yamal when he was substituted against Betis

Hansi Flick has revealed what he told Lamine Yamal when he was substituted during Barcelona's last match. The Catalans defeated Real Betis 5-2 and continued their perfect start to the season, and the 19-year-old talent was once again among the main players.

Yamal opened the scoring with an impressive goal and added an assist to his strong performance. Around 20 minutes from time, Flick decided to replace him with the recovered Rafinha. In previous matches this season, the young striker had shown obvious disappointment when he saw his number on the substitution board, but this time he reacted more calmly and exchanged a few words with the German specialist on the touchline.

After the match, Flick was asked what exactly he had said to his player. The coach revealed that he had wanted to show his appreciation for his performance: “When I brought Lamine on, I told him I was very proud of him. Really very proud. I also told him that he had played a great game“.