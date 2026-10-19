Gattuso: I was ready to give up the profession, but I have reconsidered my philosophy about football

Lazio coach Gennaro Gattuso commented on the convincing 3-0 victory over Juventus as an away team, revealing the change in his football philosophy and attitude towards the players.

„For the first time in my career I am winning at this stadium. All congratulations go to the players, as we have been working extremely hard during the week in training. The management also deserves special praise: we had a limited budget for transfers, but we attracted the right people. Today, the mentality and the hunger to win proved decisive. We have taken another step forward," the Italian specialist said.

Gattuso admitted that he had changed his views after a period of serious rethinking: "A few years ago I was ready to give up the profession because I was constantly annoyed by certain habits of the players. Then I went my own way and worked on myself. Today I no longer get so angry about mobile phones or the personal lives of footballers, although there are rules that must be followed without compromise. The experience abroad helped me a lot and I got used to different methods. Modern players know and understand much more, but they require constant control because they give up easily."

„Nuno Tavares and Mattia Dzaccani have the necessary qualities and their partnership works excellently. Maybe in the first half we could have performed better. We are no longer afraid of getting into one-on-one duels. We are not yet mature enough to control the pace once we take the lead, and that is why we continue to press the opponent high“, added the "Biancocelesti" coach.

After seven rounds played in Serie "A", Inter and Lazio are at the top of the standings with 19 points each. Roma are 2 points behind the leaders, Milan are 4 points behind, and Juventus are 8 points behind, with the "Bianconeri" having recorded only one success in their last five championship matches.