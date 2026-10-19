Mourinho: It is very difficult to maintain the calm that coaches at other clubs have in Real Madrid

Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho commented on the convincing 4-1 victory over Sevilla in La Liga. The Portuguese specialist expressed satisfaction with the reaction of his players after the previous tests, but also drew attention to the tension accompanying the work at the “Bernabéu“.

“We started strongly from the first minutes. The players showed high motivation and respect for the opponent, whose potential we had studied in detail. After the match against Roma, we demonstrated a completely different dynamic and energy. Sevilla's goal came unexpectedly for everyone, but we reacted correctly and decided the outcome of the match. It was a great night and the return of Eder Militao means a lot to the whole team – we all saw how much he went through and that moved us“, shared Mourinho.

The coach stressed that the process of building an optimal squad continues against the backdrop of a busy schedule:

„We played an excellent game. The match with Roma was extremely difficult, but the team was able to respond appropriately. We are a close-knit team and we are working to improve the game, although we have spent little time together. Given the scale of Real Madrid, it is very difficult to maintain the calm that coaches at other clubs have. We are using every minute to the fullest. "We're training tomorrow, and on Wednesday we have a match against a team that played on Saturday and already has a certain advantage," the Portuguese said.

On Wednesday, the Spanish giants host RB Leipzig in a match from the third round of the main phase of the Champions League.

In the championship, Real Madrid has recorded seven wins from nine matches, having only suffered defeats against Betis and Atletico Madrid, and the team will soon have a derby against Barcelona.