Eight medals for Bulgarians from the international aerobics tournament in Plovdiv

Bulgarian competitors won eight medals (two silver and six bronze) in the men's, women's, juniors and girls' categories at the international aerobics tournament "Plovdiv Cup 2026", which was held at the International Fair in Plovdiv

In the men's and women's categories, Borislava Ivanova, who entered with the first score in the qualifications, took bronze with a score of 19.400 points. Alexander Mishinkov is also third with 18.900, as is the mixed pair Borislava Ivanova and Hristo Manolov with 19.450.

In the 15-17 age group, Atanas Blagoev and Stefani Lecheva won silver medals with 18.300 points, Lecheva is third among the girls with 18.600, the trio of Teodora Ribarova, Victoria Krusharska and Kristina Kostova took bronze with 18.700 points, and the three together with Neda Zapryanova and Maria Valcheva have silver in the group category with 18.550 points. In the junior category, Atanas Blagoev is also third with 18,600 points.

In the younger age groups, the native athletes also won many medals.

Over 500 athletes from 12 countries (Bulgaria, Russia, Romania, Great Britain, Hungary, Belgium, Slovakia, Turkey, Ukraine, Portugal, Lithuania and Belarus) participated in the competition.

The organizer is the Aerobics-AMD sports club with the support of the Municipality of Plovdiv and the Bulgarian Aerobics Union.