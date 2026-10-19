2 matches end the first round of the Bulgarian Cup

The last two matches of the first round of the Sesame Cup tournament in Bulgaria will be played today.

The match between Etar and Spartak Varna in Veliko Tarnovo is expected with great interest. The match at the “Ivaylo“ stadium starts at 19:00.

The coach of the hosts Ivan Ivanov is very ambitious for his team to show not only good, but also effective football against an elite team. So far, the "violet" have not performed very successfully in the championship, having five wins and 4 losses. At home, however, the "boyars" are very convincing - 4 wins and 1 loss. Varna are in the middle of the standings and it seems that they will not play the role of an outsider, as they did last year.

An hour earlier, the other match starts, in which Dobrudzha hosts Montana, with both teams experiencing a very serious crisis at the moment. Both teams are in the relegation zone in the Second League and this match in this tournament is certainly not in the coaches' plans. The main goal is to survive in the championship.

Sesame Cup of Bulgaria 1/16-finals:

18:00 Dobrudzha - Montana

19:00 Etar - Spartak Varna