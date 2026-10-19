Septemvri Sofia will introduce Alexander Tomas today

Septemvri Sofia will introduce a new coach today and he is Alexander Tomas.

The specialist held final talks with the team from Dragalevtsi district last week. This happened a day after Simao Freitas threw in the towel and both sides agreed to part ways by mutual consent, writes “Mach Telegraf“.

In fact, even before the break, the capital's players had contacted Tomas to clarify his terms.

The coach, who had no work since CSKA's exit in the European play-off against Arda in the summer of 2025, will reunite with his usual team. It includes his former CSKA teammates Kosyo Mirchev and Todor Kyuchukov.