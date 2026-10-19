Levski boasts a new captain

Levski boasted a new captain for the match from the 1/6 finals of the Bulgarian Football Cup against Spartak Pleven (2:0).

And this is one of the players who have the status of a person who can fill any hole. This is Gasper Turdin. The Slovenian got to the lane after Kristian Dimitrov was left to rest, and Kristian Makun also did not start from the first minute.

This is the first time the Slovenian enjoys this respect, and Julio Velasquez again rotated him in several positions. First as a midfielder, and then as a defender, recalls "Mach Telegraf".

Serginho, however, took it the most, after recording 90 minutes in the away game against NEK, and yesterday he scored another full match.