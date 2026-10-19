The appointment of Edu Gaspar as part of the Board of Directors of Levski was announced as one of the most significant events in world football for the months of September and October. This was announced in a ranking of a specialized profile on the platform “X“, which bears the name of the legendary Ukrainian coach Valeriy Lobanovsky.

Former Brazilian international Edu was elected as part of the new management structure of “Gerena“ during the General Meeting of Shareholders on September 14.

In the list of the most significant sports events of the last two months, the new boss of Levski is ranked next to Lionel Messi's deal to acquire the Spanish Eldense, the replacement of Liverpool's sporting director Richard Hughes with Julian Ward, as well as the departure of Lawrence Stewart from one of the management positions at Chelsea.