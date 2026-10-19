Grigor Dimitrov gains positions in the world rankings, Nesterov with a record ranking

The best Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov has gained positions in the world rankings in men's ATP tennis.

The 35-year-old from Haskovo, who did not participate in tournaments last week, climbs four places to 123rd and has an asset of 472 points.

The country's second racket Pyotr Nesterov has progressed by 19 positions and now occupies a career-record 279th place with 194 points, after reaching the second round of the "Challenger" tournament in Porto (Portugal).

Dimitar Kuzmanov, who recorded a strong performance at "Challenger" in Olbia (Italy), climbed 7 places to 360th, while Ivan Ivanov achieved a new record ranking and is now 457th after a semifinal of a World Tennis Tour event in Italy.

In the doubles rankings, Alexander Donski maintains the highest position in his career - 81st, while Anthony Genov moves up one place and is now 190th.

Yanick Siner (Italy) continues to be the leader in the singles rankings with 10,950 points, but next month he will be overtaken by Alexander Zverev (Germany), who will become number 1 in the world for the first time.

In the top ten, Daniil Medvedev (Russia) and Flavio Cobolli (Italy) climb to fifth and sixth places at the expense of Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada). Frenchman Arthur Fiss returns to the top 10 despite being eliminated in the third round of the "Masters" tournament in Shanghai.

The leaders in the doubles rankings are still Harri Heliovaara (Finland) and Henry Patten (Great Britain) with 10,360 points each.