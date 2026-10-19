Totti told why he played without a salary at Roma for almost a year

Francesco Totti is the flag of Roma – one of the few footballers in modern football who has played for only one team throughout his career. Nearly 10 years after he quit, he admitted to one of the difficult moments for the “wolves“.

“Now I can talk about it. There was a turbulent year when the Sensi family fell into serious difficulties. I had great sympathy for the president and Rosella. For many months I gave up my salary so that it could be given to the employees – the people working for Roma, who certainly had less money than us, the players. I have done many such things without allowing it to become public knowledge. My relationship with Roma is a symbiosis - I gave a lot and received a lot. And most importantly – "I fulfilled my childhood dream: to wear the team of only one team and to finish my career with the number 10 on my back and as captain," Totti said.

He also revealed an incredible story.

„A few months ago, I was on my motorbike with Isabel and we stopped at a traffic light. A car stopped next to us and the driver shouted: „Hello, captain“. At the next traffic light, he was next to us again, but this time he was crying. He told me that I was more important to him than his own parents. And he explained that he had bought a season ticket for the „Tribuna Tevere“ sector and goes there every Sunday in the hope of seeing me come out of the dressing room and step onto the pitch. And when he doesn't see me - which, of course, happens every time - what does he do? He leaves. I told him that I didn't think it was the best decision and that he could at least watch the game. He said that for him everything ended in 2017“, Totti said with a smile.

And how much does he still long to come out of that tunnel and return to the pitch?

“If it were up to me, I would be there this Saturday. But unfortunately I know that's impossible. When I ended my career, two teams contacted me: Genoa and Como. To be honest, I thought about it. My heart and my mind told me different things. I listened to my heart and said no. I've only worn one team in my whole life and it had to stay that way. My journey ended that day, right behind that door – "where there is noise and green grass," the legendary footballer is frank.

He also talks about his rejection of Real Madrid - something that few have done, as well as about the jokes in the Roma dressing room.

„I wouldn't say I regret it, but there remains a slight feeling of „what if...“. In 2004, the „Galacticos“ team had Beckham and Zidane. I would have won everything. Maybe even the „Ballon d'Or“. But things turned out quite well the way they are now. And in this case, I made the decision with my heart“, Francesco reflects.

"We cut Boriello and Pjanic's socks or put shaving cream in their shoes. It's childish stuff, but we really had fun together. I really miss the atmosphere in those teams and the company of those boys. I spent more time with them than at home. Luckily, I still see some of them – Vincent Candela is one of my best friends. The value of friendship in football is underestimated. There is a lot of toxicity, often coming from outside, but I managed to find real friends in this sport“, Totti is categorical.