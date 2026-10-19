A surprising divorce shook the sport

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina announced that she is divorcing French tennis player Gael Monfils. The athlete confirmed the news on her personal profile on one of the social networks.

"Today I want to reveal a little more about my personal life – wrote Svitolina. – You have not witnessed my sleepless nights, doubts and the feeling that I am slowly losing myself.

Gael witnessed all this. He did not let go of my hand for a moment. We fought this together for a long time, giving each other everything we had. But some battles are fought deep inside us, and no amount of love from another person can win them for you.

Over time, I realized that I needed to find my way back to myself, and I couldn't do it by staying in our marriage. It was the hardest truth I've ever had to face, and the most difficult thing I've ever had to talk about with the person I love. Gael listened. He accepted my needs with a strength and a nobility that I will never forget.

Gael loved me through my greatest joys and happiness and my darkest times, and I loved him with all my heart. Together we built a beautiful life and received the most precious gift - our daughter Skye. She will always come first. Our marriage is ending, but our family - not. We will always be her parents, we will be there for her every moment of her life. Please know that there are no culprits here. There are only two people who loved each other very much, and a story that is changing. We ask everyone for kindness and to give us the space we need to heal at this time. Thank you for your love“.

Svitolina, 32, and Monfils, 40, got married in July 2021. In October 2022, the couple became parents to their daughter Sky.