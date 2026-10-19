Levski hints at new name (VIDEO)

A new mysterious video on Levski's social networks has aroused the curiosity of the team's fans. With it, the “blues“ show that a new face will soon appear on “Gerena“.

"New name. Blue jersey. Who is he?", reads the short message on the official Facebook page.

The clip contains references to England, Italy and Serbia, as well as a silhouette of a man in a suit. The jokers indicate that the new name will most likely not be a football player.

The first assumptions of the fans are that the former “blues” striker Valeri Bozhinov, who has played in all three countries hinted at in the video, will start working at Levski.