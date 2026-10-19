New personal record for Elizara Yaneva and a jump for Bulgarian tennis players in the WTA rankings

Bulgaria's top player in women's tennis Elizara Yaneva recorded another top achievement in her professional career in the world rankings as of October 19. The Plovdiv native climbed four positions and now occupies 142nd place. Her progress is due to the points collected from her strong performance and reaching the quarterfinals of the WTA 125 tournament in Mallorca last week. In addition, Rositsa Dencheva dropped two positions and occupies 197th place in the world rankings.

Our national player Lidia Encheva also made a serious jump and recorded a new career high, after flying 19 places forward to 329th position. Lia Karatancheva also reported a positive asset balance, progressing by six positions to No. 387. With this climb, she overtook her compatriot Viktoria Tomova-Traycheva by one place.

In the WTA world rankings, Elena Rybakina remains the leader, followed by Arina Sabalenka and Mira Andreeva. The champion of the competition in Wuhan Maya Khvalinska recorded impressive progress, jumping 11 places at once to climb to 11th position in the world.