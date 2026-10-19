Anorthosis fires Nestor El Maestro after three months

Cypriot Anorthosis has fired Nestor El Maestro after only about three months at the helm of the team. Along with the former CSKA coach, his assistants from the technical staff are also leaving.

The separation comes after a 0:1 away loss to Omonia on May 29. The only goal in the match was scored by Anestis Vlahomitros in the 37th minute. The defeat was Anorthosis' fifth in the first six rounds of the Cypriot championship.

After six matches played, the team from Famagusta has only three points and occupies 13th, penultimate place in the standings. Anorthosis' only win at the start of the season was against APOEL, and the rest of the matches ended in five losses.

Nestor El Maestro took over the Cypriot club in July. He previously had two spells at the helm of CSKA, and in his coaching career he also worked in Slovakia, Austria, Hungary and Saudi Arabia.

In its statement, Anorthosis said that the decision was made after a comprehensive assessment of the team's performance. “The decision was made after a comprehensive assessment of the team's performance“, the club's position reads.

Anorthosis added that the squad had not met expectations, despite the difficult conditions, and thanked El Maestro and his team for their work. The Cypriot club has not yet announced who will lead the team in its next match.