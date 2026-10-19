Simeon Stanković brought Bulgaria a world title in sumo

Simeon Stanković won the world title in sumo in the 115 kg category and brought Bulgaria its first gold medal from a championship on the planet in 16 years. The national team finished the championship in Baku, Azerbaijan, with three more bronze medals.

Stanković reached the title after four victories. In the semifinals, he prevailed over Sulde Dongak from Kyrgyzstan, and in the final match he defeated Marcel Goritsa from Hungary. Thus, the Bulgarian ended the long wait after the last world title, won by Stiliyan Georgiev in 2010. Georgiev is a two-time world champion, as is Svetoslav Binev.

„I was sure that I should be a medalist, but I also expected to be a world champion. I always enter with my horns first“, said Simeon Stankovic.

The champion indicated that his preparation was connected with Ivan Blagoev, a multiple medalist and European champion, as well as with the support of his family. After the success, Stankovic will not interrupt his training, as he has an MMA match in Germany on November 7.

Mihaela Hristova won bronze in the 65 kg category, and Stanislava Atanasova placed third in the 80 kg category. Both Bulgarians reached the semifinals, but were unable to fight for a place in the final.

The third bronze for Bulgaria was won by Gabriela Spasova in the 60 kg category for girls under 18. She recorded the distinction on the first day of the competition. For Spasova, this was her debut at a world championship.