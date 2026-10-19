An Italian takes over a management position at Levski, Valeri Bozhinov returns to "Gerena"

New organizational movements are coming to the Levski team. The club's management is preparing an important reshuffle in the administration, as an Italian specialist is about to be appointed to an important director position, reports Gong.bg.

It is expected that his name will be officially announced by the “blues“ in the coming hours, and according to preliminary information, he will take over the functions of marketing director at the club.

In parallel with the management reinforcement, it became clear that the former national team player and favorite of the blue audience Valeri Bozhinov officially starts working at the “Georgi Asparuhov“ stadium. The eccentric striker will not have any competitive functions, but will be one of the main representatives of the capital's giants. In his new role, Bozhinov will accompany the team during all official trips and engagements both on the domestic stage in Bulgaria and during the team's international appearances abroad.