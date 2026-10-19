The draw for the round of 16 and quarter-finals of the Sesame Cup of Bulgaria will be drawn next week

The Bulgarian Professional Football League announced that on October 29, 2026 (Thursday) the draw for the round of 16 and quarter-finals of the Sesame Cup of Bulgaria tournament will be held. The venue, starting time and further details regarding the organization of the event will be announced in due course.

The 16 winning teams in the matches of the first round of the tournament will participate in the draw.

The round of 16 pairs will be determined during a ceremony, as well as the path of the teams to the semi-final phase of the tournament by pre-determining the quarter-final matches.

The draw will be full (undirected), without seeded teams and restrictions on the determination of opponents.

The matches of the round of 16 and quarter-finals will be held according to the system of direct elimination in a single match. The host of each match will be the team drawn first in the respective pair.

The round of 16 matches will be played between December 11 and 14, 2026, and the quarterfinals are scheduled for spring 2027.