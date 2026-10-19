Lando Norris has warm words for Nikola Tsolov

The Bulgarian automotive talent Nikola Tsolov received extremely high recognition from one of the biggest stars in modern Formula 1 — Lando Norris. The McLaren driver expressed his sincere admiration for the young Bulgarian during a video in which he opens collector's packs of cards from the world of motor sports.

During the unboxing, the British racer pulled out a limited edition card with the face of the native hope in track racing, which caused his violent and sincere reaction. Seeing the unique number on the card, Norris did not hide his excitement in front of the camera and with a smile emphasized that he had drawn the last number in the series — number 99 out of a total of 99 existing.

The British star concluded his comment with words that once again confirm the enormous potential of the Bulgarian Lion in the world of motor racing. Norris told the audience that this is a card of a potential future star in Formula 1, giving a clear assessment of the qualities and prospects for Nikola Tsolov in the pursuit of the highest step in motor sports.