Yanaki Milev will play in the main draw of the "Challenger 50" in Florence

Yanaki Milev qualified for the main draw of the singles of the clay tennis tournament of the "Challenger 50" series in Florence (Italy), which has a prize fund of 56,700 euros.

The 22-year-old Milev won in his second match with 7:5, 6:3 Maximus Jones (Thailand) in an hour and 35 minutes of play. In the first round of the qualifications, the Bulgarian eliminated the leader in the draw Pavel Lagutin (Russia).

Milev allowed the first break in the match for 2:3, but managed to return it at 4:4. After 5:5, the national won two consecutive games and closed the first set with 7:5. In the second half, the Bulgarian allowed a breakthrough in the first game, but returned it immediately. After 3:3, Milev won three consecutive games and triumphed with the victory.

For his success, Yanaki Milev earned three points for the world ranking, in which he occupies 535th place this week.



Another Bulgarian national Ivan Ivanov will start directly from the main draw. Tomorrow he will play against the Italian Enrico Dalla Valle in a first-round match.



Yanaki Milev will also participate in the doubles competition, where he will partner with another Bulgarian - Radoslav Shandarov. The two will play in the first round against the Italians Enrico Dalla Valle and Augusto Virgili.