Heavy blow for Manchester City: Antoine Semenyo out for two months due to injury

Manchester City have suffered a serious blow to their personnel capabilities after it became clear that right winger Antoine Semenyo will be absent from the fields for the next two months. The news was officially confirmed by the head coach of the “citizens“ Enzo Maresca during a press conference.

The Ghanaian international appeared as a substitute in Manchester's last Premier League match against Ipswich, but during his stay on the field he suffered an unpleasant knee injury. The London-born offensive player immediately underwent a detailed MRI. Medical tests have brought at least one piece of good news - Semenyo will not need surgery, but will have to go through a longer recovery and rest period, estimated at around eight weeks.

The loss of the Ghanaian winger is noticeable for Maresca's rotation, as Semenyo has been among the active figures in the squad since the start of the current campaign. He took part in 10 matches in all competitions for Manchester City, in which he distinguished himself with two goals and three assists.