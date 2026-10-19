The crisis at Juventus deepens: Fight in the stands and burning scarves

The situation at Juventus for another season looks increasingly worrying and far from the standards of the Turin giant. The team led by Luciano Spalletti suffered a heavy defeat with 0:3 at home to Lazio, thus confirming its football weakness since the beginning of the campaign. After eight matches played, the “Old Lady“ occupies an unenviable eighth place in the provisional standings with only 11 points to its credit.

The soulless performance on the pitch at the “Allianz Stadium“ caused a sharp and emotional reaction among the home supporters. A large number of fans left the stands in the closing minutes of the match, and videos from the South Stand quickly spread on social media, showing the ultras burning their club scarves in protest. The final reaction took place when the Juventus players approached the sector to apologize and applaud the audience.

However, the tension was not limited to protests after the final whistle. During the match itself, a physical clash broke out in one of the sectors with home fans, which forced the temporary suspension of the game. The situation escalated to the point that midfielders Weston McKennie and Douglas Lewis were forced to go to the stands to try to calm the enraged fans and call for an end to the fight.