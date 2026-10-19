CSKA to decide by Wednesday on its historic return of the new "Bulgarian Army"

The management of CSKA is about to make a key decision by the end of the day on Wednesday regarding the date for the official opening of its newly built "Bulgarian Army" stadium. According to information from Sportal.bg, the "reds" are directing their efforts to make the first historic match at the modern facility in Borisova Gradina the capital's derby against Slavia, scheduled for October 30.

Although the club is doing everything possible to welcome the "whites" to their new home, at the moment the match there is not guaranteed to be one hundred percent. The facility itself already looks complete and perfect, but before its official opening, final tests of numerous small technical details and security systems need to be carried out. It is these final checks and tests that are delaying the club administration from officially announcing the date of its return home.

Before the potential match with Slavia, CSKA has another big clash in the 12th round of the efbet League against the champion Ludogorets on October 26. At this stage, it has not yet been confirmed whether the “reds” will exercise their right to postpone one match during the season. Even if the match with the people of Razgrad is held as scheduled, it will certainly be played at the National Stadium “Vasil Levski“, while preparations continue for the adoption of Act 16 and the full commissioning of the “Army“.