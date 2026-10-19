Dybala to miss several more weeks

Paulo Dybala will be out for several more weeks with a muscle injury, Roma coach Gian Piero Gasperini has announced. A new MRI scan has shown a slight injury, extending the initially expected recovery time.

“We had hoped that Dybala's recovery would be a little faster, but the latest MRI scan showed a slight injury“, Gasperini said ahead of Roma's match with Slovan Bratislava.

The Argentine striker was forced to leave the Champions League match against Real Madrid after suffering the muscle problem. He was substituted at half-time, and initial expectations were that his break would be shorter.

Dybala will not be available for Slovan's home game at the Stadio Olimpico. After the Champions League match, Roma travel to Napoli in the league, with Gasperini already warning that the striker's recovery will take several more weeks.

Roma needs a win against Slovan to increase their chances of progressing in the tournament. Gasperini described the opponent as a dynamic and well-prepared physical team that should not be underestimated.

„Every match in this tournament is difficult and we will certainly not underestimate the opponent“, said Gian Piero Gasperini.

Dybala's absence opens up the possibility of changes in Roma's attack. Gasperini allowed Donyel Malen and Santiago Castro to be used simultaneously, but did not confirm that either would start as starters.

„I don't want to disrupt the structure and play of a team that scores goals and creates many chances just to see two players on the field at the same time“, said the coach. He added that Roma's attack has players with different qualities and there is no need to look for other solutions for now.