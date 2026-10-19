UEFA gives Infantino until November 2nd

UEFA has given FIFA until November 2nd to provide key documents and answer questions about how a number of decisions were made. European football's governing body insists the information be presented before the next FIFA Council meeting.

The letter was sent by UEFA general secretary Theodore Theodoridis to FIFA president Gianni Infantino. According to BBC Sport, it states that the world football body has not answered “a number of fundamental questions“ and has not provided the requested documents.

UEFA has included eight pages of questions in the letter. They concern the private investment in the Fifa Forward Enterprise, the FIFA Peace Prize and the controversial suspension of the ban of American striker Folarin Balogun during the World Cup.

Special attention has been paid to the plan related to the sale of rights around the World Cup. At the FIFA Council meeting on Thursday, Infantino apologized for the proposal, but did not give a full explanation of how it was prepared.

“Other questions remain unanswered, and the requested information and documentation have not been provided“, Theodoridis writes.

FIFA has already withdrawn the Fifa Forward Enterprise initiative and admitted to mistakes. According to UEFA, this does not explain how the relevant decisions were taken and why the FIFA Council was not involved at an appropriate stage.

The European headquarters insists that any refusal to provide information or documents must be justified separately, with clearly stated specific reasons. The letter emphasizes that the questions require answers now and cannot be postponed until the next FIFA Council meeting.

“Future governance reforms cannot replace the review of decisions already taken and accountability for them“, UEFA stated.

The headquarters did not indicate what action they would take if FIFA did not meet the deadline. The questions were first put to Infantino at a FIFA Council meeting last week.

After the meeting, FA chairman and FIFA vice-president Debbie Hewitt said: "If he doesn't answer these questions, he is not fit to be FIFA president." FIFA has been contacted for comment.