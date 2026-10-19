Lokomotiv Plovdiv has released virtual tickets for the "Together for Lokomotiv" campaign

Plovdiv's Lokomotiv is actively continuing its large-scale campaign "Together for Lokomotiv", which aims to provide financial and moral support for the club at an extremely important and fateful moment in its future. The management of the "black and white" has expanded the opportunities for supporters to join the initiative, and in addition to the already familiar bank account, fans can also contribute by purchasing special virtual tickets.

Each of the virtual tickets is at a symbolic price of 10 euros, and Lauta specifies that the campaign does not have a predetermined deadline. The idea is that every fan can participate according to their personal capabilities and at a time convenient for them.

The club made an official and emotional appeal to its loyal audience, expressing confidence that solidarity will once again be the key to overcoming financial and organizational difficulties. Lokomotiv Plovdiv emphasized that they believe in joint efforts, going through this ordeal, and that every single support is of utmost importance at this time. All those wishing to help can purchase their passes through the club's official digital sales channels.