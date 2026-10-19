Polish athlete Karmen Nowicka conquers the track and Instagram

European athletics has a new name that is catching the eye both in the stadium and outside it. This is Karmen Nowicka - the young Polish heptathlon hope, who turns every appearance into a real hit on social networks.

The Polish national champion pursues big goals and follows a strict training plan with the dream of Olympic medals. Meanwhile, her talent and the way she maintains her image bring her immense popularity online.

The rigorous routine of an elite athlete, combined with her natural charisma, turns out to be the perfect recipe for a surge in followers and engagement in the digital environment.

Aware of the power of modern platforms, Nowicka regularly shows behind-the-scenes footage of her life – from hard training in the gym and camps, to travel and moments of relaxation.

The result is here – her fans are growing exponentially, and many already define her as one of the most charming and promising faces of the new generation in Polish sports.