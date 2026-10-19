Former Beşiktaş coach and legend Sergen Yalçın will be the new coach of the Turkish national team after Vincenzo Montella was dismissed, Turkish media reported.

The 53-year-old has already reached a full agreement on his future contract with the federation after holding two meetings with president Ibrahim Hacıosmanoğlu. Yalçın is expected to be officially presented tomorrow or Wednesday at the latest.

His debut in charge of the "crescents" will be on November 12 in Izmir against Belgium in a match from League A of the League of Nations, and three days later France is due to visit.

Turkey performed disappointingly at this summer's World Cup in North America, where they lost to Australia and Paraguay and beat the USA, but this was not enough to qualify for the knockout stages.

Interestingly, Yalçın was among the harshest critics of the team's play and Montella's work. In his career so far, the former midfielder has only worked in Turkey - he led his native Beşiktaş twice, as well as Gaziantepspor, Sivasspor, Eskisehirspor, Konyaspor, Antalyaspor and others.