CSKA will not postpone the derby with Ludogorets before the return of the "Army"

The CSKA team will not exercise its right to postpone the upcoming derby against Ludogorets from the 12th round of the efbet League, Sportal.bg reported. The final decision was made after joint talks and analysis between the sports and technical staff in the person of Marcus Gizdol and Valentin Iliev, who assessed that there were no sports and technical reasons for the match not to be held according to the original schedule.

A busy schedule at the national stadium

The clash between the „reds“ and the champions is scheduled for October 26 (Monday) at 19:30 and will be played at the National Stadium “Vasil Levski“. The schedule for the capital's residents is extremely tight, as only four days before the derby on their home stage they are visiting Denmark's Nordsjeland in a match from the second round of the main phase in the Conference League tournament.

Final away home games before the return of the “Army“

The match with Ludogorets is expected to be the last temporary home game for CSKA at the National Stadium. In the next championship round, the “reds“ officially plan to end their stay at “Vasil Levski“ and return to their completely renovated home – “Bulgarian Army“ stadium. The first historic match of the new facility in Borisova Garden will be the capital derby against the Slavia team.