Musiala to miss Arsenal and Freiburg, prepares for return

Jamal Musiala will miss Bayern's upcoming matches against Arsenal in the Champions League and Freiburg in the Bundesliga, but is expected to be close to returning at the end of October. This is reported by Sky Sport.

The German international has not yet resumed training with the main group and continues to work individually. Bayern do not want to take a risk with his inclusion, although his recovery is going according to plan.

„Musiala will begin his rehabilitation program at FC Bayern“, the club announced after the injury.

The 23-year-old midfielder's first opportunity to return is the German Cup match against Magdeburg on October 28. Three days later, Bayern host Borussia Dortmund in a Bundesliga match, which is also among the possible dates for Musiala to be included in the squad.

Musiala suffered a muscle tear in his right thigh in September while on international duty with Germany. He was injured in the warm-up before the match against the Netherlands, for which he was scheduled to start. The player then left the training camp and began his recovery at Bayern.

On 8 October, Musiala was already working on the pitch with fitness trainer Simon Martinello. He was performing exercises on changing direction and touching the ball, but as of 19 October he was still not part of the team's training.

Before the injury, Musiala had played four games for Bayern in all competitions in the 2026/27 season. He has two goals and one assist. According to Sky Sport, his return at the end of the month remains possible, but a specific date has not yet been confirmed.