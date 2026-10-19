Cristiano Ronaldo punished by the Portuguese Federation after the scandal with Jorge Jesus

The Disciplinary Board of the Portuguese Football Federation has imposed a 30-day suspension on the captain of the national team Cristiano Ronaldo. The reason for the disciplinary sanction was the demonstrative departure of the "Seleção" camp by the 41-year-old superstar during the last international break. Along with the temporary suspension, the Portuguese veteran was also fined the symbolic amount of 255 euros.

The reason for the tension was a sharp disagreement between Ronaldo and coach Jorge Jesus regarding the playing time and the role of the striker in the squad. After being left on the bench, the striker left the national team meeting and returned to his club team. With 19 days of the sanction already expired, the superstar has only 11 days of the ban remaining. This means that he will be fully available for the team for the upcoming matches in the next international window.

Despite the scandal that erupted and the imposed punishment, the president of the Portuguese Football Federation, Pedro Proença, stood behind the team's big star. During an official event at the city hall of Funchal - Ronaldo's hometown, the club and federation boss was categorical that he still sees Cristiano as a key and indispensable player for the national team.