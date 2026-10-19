Real Madrid have identified Didier Deschamps as a potential successor to Jose Mourinho, journalist Sergio Valentin reported on Radio Marca. According to him, the club's management is already discussing an option with the French specialist if the team's performance does not improve.

“Florentino Perez has told his closest circle that he has already chosen Jose Mourinho's replacement if things do not improve. It is Didier Deschamps“, Valentin wrote. The information was quoted by Sports Illustrated, but there is currently no official confirmation from Real Madrid.

According to the message, the management's dissatisfaction is related not only to the results, but also to the way the team is playing. Mourinho was given complete freedom to build the squad in the summer, but the bosses doubt that the team has a clearly expressed playing identity. The players, for their part, continue to support the coach.

So far, no concrete action has been taken to dismiss Mourinho. Negotiations have not begun with Deschamps, who is free after finishing his job as France coach.

Madrid are third in the league with 21 points after nine matches. In the last round, the team defeated Sevilla 4-1 at the “Santiago Bernabeu“.

Real Madrid's next match is against RB Leipzig. The match from the third round of the main phase of the Champions League will be played on October 21 in Madrid. Four days later, the team will visit Barcelona in the first “Clasico“ of the season.

Didier Deschamps left France after the 2026 World Cup, ending his 14-year tenure at the helm of the “Roosters“. His last match was a 4-6 loss to England in the third-place play-off.

As coach, Deschamps led France to the 2018 World Cup and the 2021 Nations League. Under his leadership, the French also reached the finals of Euro 2016 and the 2022 World Cup. After his retirement, Zinedine Zidane took over as coach of the national team.

At this stage, Deschamps is only a possible option for Real Madrid, and Mourinho's future will depend on the team's results and performance in the upcoming matches.