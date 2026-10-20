Spalletti retains his position at Juventus despite the heavy blow from Lazio

The 0:3 loss to Lazio has put Luciano Spalletti under pressure, but for now Juventus has no intention of parting ways with their coach. According to “La Gazzetta dello Sport” the club is maintaining calm and expects results to improve in the coming weeks.

Spalletti himself is convinced that the team will find the right rhythm. The coach even believes that Juventus is among the favorites to win the Europa League. At this stage, the management does not seem worried about the situation either. Owner John Elkann is in the USA, but maintains contact with sporting director Giovanni Carnevali, and relations between the people who run the club remain calm.

However, Spalletti also has a specific problem to resolve. In the coming days, he must have a personal conversation with Brazilian defender Bremer to clarify their relationship. The coach is aware that the situation cannot remain unresolved for much longer.

For now, Spalletti has a few more weeks to change direction and return Juventus to better results. The heavy defeat by Lazio has intensified questions about his future, but according to the Italian publication, an immediate change of coach is not in sight.