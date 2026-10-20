PSG-Barcelona match remains on schedule despite unrest in France

Clashes with police, looting and unrest in France over the weekend do not call into question the holding of the match between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona. The two teams are due to meet on Tuesday at the “Park des Princes“ in a Champions League match, and French authorities so far see no reason to postpone the match.

The protests on Saturday escalated into serious unrest in various parts of the country, including Paris. More than 2,400 arrests followed, and on Monday Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu called on local authorities to introduce partial curfews to control the situation. Interior Minister Laurent Nunes admitted that in some places the police had "lost control" due to insufficient prior preparation.

Against this background, Nunes was categorical that the match between PSG and Barcelona was not in danger. "The question of the match is not even on the agenda, as well as for other European matches," the minister said. On Wednesday, Lille hosts Galatasaray, and Marseille, Rennes, Lyon and Lens will also have commitments in European tournaments, but as guests.

PSG coach Luis Enrique was also asked about the tension in France, but he did not want to delve into the political and social situation. "I am not the person you should ask about this topic. I am here to talk about football. Of course we do not like this kind of violence," the Spaniard said. The Parisians will try to continue their winning streak in this year's Champions League.