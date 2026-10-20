Gattuso transformed Lazio and gave the team new life

Lazio won 3-0 away to Juventus and gave a serious argument to those who believe in the work of Rino Gattuso. Before the match, there were still doubts around the team whether good results were a sign of real progress. However, the performance in Turin showed that the Romans have a clear idea of how to play and can follow it against a strong opponent.

This was not an easy task against the background of the problems that have accompanied Lazio over the past year. In Maurizio Sarri's last season, the club was under pressure to sell players to improve its financial situation, and in the summer of 2025 it was banned from transfers. Meanwhile, relations between president Claudio Lotito and the fans deteriorated, and protests against the management became constant. Since Simone Inzaghi's time, Lazio has gradually lost some of its identity. Sarri had to forge a new style, but problems off the pitch hampered his work and eventually led to the split.

Gattuso's appointment did not generate much enthusiasm. After Italy failed to qualify for the World Cup, the coach was dismissed, and many saw his arrival in Rome as another sign of the club's declining ambitions. Today, however, Lazio seem more organised and play to the strengths of their players. Davide Fratesi is among the most important figures and regularly finds a way to the goal, Kenneth Taylor feels excellent in the role of a midfielder who covers the entire pitch, and Nuno Tavares and Gustav Isaksen are given freedom to attack on the flanks.

Gattuso does not complicate the game unnecessarily. Lazio relies on a stable central block and a pragmatic approach, consistent with the qualities of the squad. The coach has repeatedly emphasized that he puts people and the team first, describing the team as a family. He himself also has something to prove after the disappointment with the national team and continues to build his reputation with his work at club level. The victory over Juventus could remain an important moment for Lazio's season even if the team does not reach a place in the Champions League. Against the backdrop of turmoil at the club, Gattuso turns out to be the man the Romans needed.