Ruben Amorim makes history with Milan

Ruben Amorim has become only the third head coach in the history of Milan to remain unbeaten in his first seven matches in Serie A. The Portuguese specialist has recorded 4 wins and 3 draws, equaling the achievement of Luis Carnilla from 1963. The only other coach of the “Rossoneri“ with a similar debut is Hector Puricelli in 1955 (3 wins and 4 draws).

Amorim's successful series continued on Sunday after a dramatic 3-2 victory over Atalanta at “San Siro“. Gonzalo Ramos, Adrien Rabiot and Mario Gila scored for the hosts, who managed to withstand late pressure from Maurizio Sarri's team.

With this triumph, Milan climbed to fourth place in the standings with an asset of 15 points — four behind joint leaders Inter and Lazio.

The Portuguese, who took over the team in June in place of Massimiliano Allegri after his time at Manchester United, has shown stable results in the championship, although the team's performance in Europe so far has been more hesitant - a home defeat to Benfica and a 4-0 victory over Salzburg.

Milan will face Bournemouth in the Europa League on Thursday and a duel with Udinese at the weekend, before the big derby with Inter on October 31.