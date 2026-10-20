Pedri: Yamal should not be compared to anyone

Barcelona and Spanish national team midfielder Pedri said that his teammate Lamine Yamal should not be compared to other players.

"I always see that he strives for success and enjoys the game. When he receives the ball, dribbles, scores and passes, you can immediately see that he wants to enjoy himself. He makes a huge difference between the teams. He should not focus on anyone. If he focuses on Leo Messi, it will be difficult for him to equal the best player in history. He should stay calm and everything will come naturally. He is the best player in the world. We have to help him stay calm and enjoy himself," Pedri said at a press conference ahead of Tuesday's Champions League away match against Paris Saint-Germain.

Barça are top of the La Liga table with 27 points after nine consecutive wins.